Brent crude oil prices fell over 8% to below $95 a barrel on Wednesday, their lowest level in two months. The fall came after the Republican Party suffered major losses in the US midterm elections, raising hopes that President Donald Trump may take steps to end the war with Iran.

Vice President JD Vance blamed the election losses on the war. Trump said the US had no immediate plans for further attacks on Iran. Hopes of a possible peace deal and increased oil supplies from Gulf countries also pushed prices down. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 7% to $89.40 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped nearly 8% to $95.41.

Vance blames Iran war for Republican losses

US Vice President JD Vance blamed the Republican Party’s election losses on the war with Iran. In a social media post on Wednesday, Vance said, “The reason we lost is the war.”

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He also said that any discussion about the next steps must begin with an honest assessment of the conflict’s impact on the election results.

The election results have given Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, allowing them to put greater pressure on President Donald Trump to end the conflict. The war has pushed up petrol and diesel prices, adding to concerns among American voters.

Trump indicates no immediate plans for further strikes

Trump told the Financial Times that the US had no immediate plans to launch further strikes on Iran. His comments, along with signals from US and Iranian officials that they were open to a diplomatic solution, have raised hopes of an end to the conflict. Oil prices had risen by more than 10% in October as markets worried about a possible escalation of the war and disruptions to global oil supplies. However, prices have fallen over the past three sessions as hopes of de-escalation have grown.

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An increase in oil exports from Gulf countries has also added to the downward pressure on prices, with supplies from the Middle East now exceeding near-term demand for the first time since July. Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories fell by 865,000 barrels last week, marking their fifth consecutive weekly decline.