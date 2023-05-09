scorecardresearch
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC, video surfaces | Breaking News

Imran Khan has been arrested reportedly from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers.

Khan was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges. (File Image)

Former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers, news agency ANI quoted Pakistan’s Dawn News report.

The report further quoted PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, as saying, “They are torturing Imran Khan right now…they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.” Cheema shared her video of this on Twitter.

Khan was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Former information minister and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the court has been “occupied by the Rangers” and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”. “Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded,” he added.

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani alleged that 70-year-old Khan had been “abducted” from inside the court by the Rangers. He said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance, news agency PTI reported.

(This is a developing story. More updates will follow.)

First published on: 09-05-2023 at 15:11 IST

Stock Market