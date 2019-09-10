BREAKING: Donald Trump fired National Security Advisor John Bolton

Donald Trump with John Bolton. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired National Security Advisor John Bolton. Speaking about the move, Trump said that he informed John Bolton last night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. The US President said that he strongly disagreed with Bolton on many issues and that is why fired him. Trump said that he will be naming the new NSA next week.

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Bolton too took to Twitter to inform about his resignation and said: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.”

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.” — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Bolton was appointed last year in April. He had replaced HR McMaster who was in the officer from February 2017 to April 2018.