Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19, says report

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Associated Press reported. It wasn’t clear whether he was showing symptoms of the new coronavirus, or not.
Earlier, Bolsonaro had been tested for COVID-19 and Brazil’s presidency had said that the result of the test were awaited.
Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease, told supporters outside the presidential residence in capital Brasilia that he was feeling well.
More details awaited.
