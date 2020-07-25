Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19: Report

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with journalists while wearing a protective face mask as he arrives at Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil. (Courtesy: Reuters photo/File)

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he has tested negative for COVID-19, AFP reported.

President Bolsonaro had tested COVID-19 positive on July 8. His third Coronavirus test on Wednesday had come positive, and his negative status is based on his fourth test, AP reported.

After reporting that he had tested ‘negative’, Bolsonaro wrote “Good morning everyone” on Facebook.

He had recently posted a picture of himself with a box of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

For months he had downplayed the severity of coronavirus as the death toll rose rapidly in Brazil.

The 65-year-old president was known to mingle freely in crowds without covering his face with a mask.

More details awaited.