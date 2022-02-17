Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro meets Russia’s Putin; It is a show of solidarity, says expert

Based on the information available in the social media, the Brazilian leader was in Moscow to discuss global affairs and the two leaders also talked about strengthening Brazil and Russia’s strategic partnership.

New Delhi: Even as the tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue, on Wednesday (Feb 16, 2022), President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Based on the information available in the social media, the Brazilian leader was in Moscow to discuss global affairs and the two leaders also talked about strengthening Brazil and Russia’s strategic partnership. And to also deepen cooperation in trade, agriculture, defence, cyber security, energy, science and technology.

“The meeting revolved around the potential threat of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its approach to the Eastern European countries of the former Soviet Bloc and more importantly the aftermath of such advances. Europe and the rest of the world is wary of a situation that has the potential to develop into a much larger crisis and involves countries that are nuclear-capable,” says Dr Aparaajita Pandey, Asst. Professor at the Dept. of Public Policy in Amity University.

Expert View

Sharing her views with Financial Express Online, Dr Pandey, who has a PhD in Latin American Studies from JNU says, “As the world waits at the edge of their seats to decipher what could be the next move by Russia in Ukraine, Bolsonaro decided to indulge in tete – e – tete with Putin. The two world leaders recently met in Moscow, a meeting that is being interpreted with numerous connotations and in abundant contexts.”

According to her, “With such an ominous backdrop the meeting between Bolsonaro and Putin and especially the warmth that the two leaders shared which was made apparent to the world, it is seen as a show of ‘solidarity’ between the two authoritarian leaders. While the two leaders met it cannot be forgotten that Brazil has traditionally had close ties with the US, the sudden disconnect nonetheless should be interpreted in the context of the two leaders – Jair Bolsonaro and Biden. While Bolsonaro was dubbed as the ‘Tropical Trump’ and emulated the former US President in not his demeanour but also his political rhetoric. However, Bolsonaro has been unable to find such congruence of thoughts with the current US President, Joe Biden.”

“This subtle shift towards the Russian Head of State can also be seen in the context of two leaders liking an authoritarian fashion of politics, as well as the result of the Russian attempts to re-establish deep relations in the region. Recently, Alberto Fernandez, the Argentine Prime Minister also visited Putin after officially becoming a part of the BRI in Beijing. The repeated meetings with the Latin American premiers and their enthusiastic response could indicate strengthening Russian ties with the region,” Ms Pandey opines.