Brazil Presidential Jair Bolsonaro candidate says he will only accept results if he wins

A leading Brazilian presidential candidate says his opponents can only win by fraud and he will only accept the results of October's elections as legitimate if he wins.

By: | Sao Paulo | Published: September 29, 2018 5:15 AM
brazilian, Jair Bolsonaro, brazil, brazil news, latest news, important news, trending news Far-right hopeful Jair Bolsonaro did not provide any evidence of vote fraud, but he said he doesn’t trust Brazil’s top electoral court. (Reuters)

A leading Brazilian presidential candidate says his opponents can only win by fraud and he will only accept the results of October’s elections as legitimate if he wins. Far-right hopeful Jair Bolsonaro did not provide any evidence of vote fraud, but he said he doesn’t trust Brazil’s top electoral court.

Bolsonaro said Friday to TV Band that “from what I see in the streets, I won’t accept any result that is not my election.” His comments were rejected by Brazil’s electoral court and the Organization of American States, which is overseeing the elections. Bolosnaro leads polls ahead of the Oct. 7 vote, but is likely to face a tougher campaign in a Oct. 28 run-off.

He has accused the rival Workers’ Party of having fraud as its electoral plan B.

