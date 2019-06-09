Boris Johnson ramps up race for British PM; vows to hold EU payment

Boris Johnson ramped up his campaign to become Britain\u2019s next prime minister, vowing to take the country out of the European Union with or without a deal on October 31 and promising to hold onto money owed to the bloc until terms of the divorce become more favorable to the UK. In an interview with the Sunday Times, Johnson promised a \u201cOne Nation Tory agenda\u201d that he hopes would encourage voters to reject Jeremy Corbyn\u2019s opposition Labour Party and Nigel Farage\u2019s Brexit Party - both of which savaged the Conservatives in the recent European parliamentary elections. His comments come a day before Monday\u2019s formal deadline for the nomination of Tory leader candidates. Whoever becomes party leader will get the keys to 10 Downing Street. Johnson, the bookmakers\u2019 favorite, got an overnight boost with the backing of self-dubbed \u201cBrexit Hardman\u201d Steve Baker, who led the Tory party\u2019s pro-Brexit caucus during and after the 2016 referendum. In his interview, Johnson said he\u2019d change the team negotiating Brexit in Brussels, guarantee the rights of the 3.2 million EU citizens living in the U.K. and step up preparations for a no-deal departure and get the country ready for what he called \u201cdisruption.\u201d But Johnson\u2019s plan to refuse, for now, to hand over the 39 billion-pound ($50 billion) divorce payment to Brussels was the newspaper\u2019s big splash headline. The EU has repeatedly refused to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement. \u201cI always thought it was extraordinary that we should agree to write that entire cheque before having a final deal,\u201d he said. \u201cIn getting a good deal, money is a great solvent and a great lubricant.\u201d Bar Bill Britain is technically required to pay to quit the bloc. Brussels says the invoice relates to the country\u2019s commitments to the EU budget, such payments to EU officials and for certain infrastructure projects, rather than to future arrangements. Each side has in the past used metaphors to explain its stance. EU officials have likened the situation to leaving a bar but still needing to pay for the drinks that were ordered. Some Brexiteer politicians counter, for instance, that when a person quits a golf club, there is no separation payment - the player just leaves. Following a Saturday in which media coverage of the leadership contest was dominated by Michael Gove\u2019s confession that he had used cocaine, Johnson\u2019s main rival for the job sought to switch the focus back to his political agenda. Gove pledged to scrap the 20% sales tax levied as a result of EU rules, according to the Sunday Telegraph, citing unidentified sources. He said he would replace VAT with \u201clower and simpler\u201d alternatives and would cut business taxes if he\u2019s elected to succeed Theresa May, who is stepping down after failing to deliver a Brexit deal. He also indicated he would halt the 56 billion-pound High Speed 2 rail line linking London with northern England. The next prime minister will be chosen in the week of July 22, according to the Conservative Party, which tightened up its leadership contest rules to accelerate the process. The initial ballots - in which members of parliament will whittle down the unusually crowded field - will be held on June 13, 18, 19 and 20. Then the final two rivals will go to the party\u2019s 120,000 members to pick the winner.