Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office to offer resignation to Queen Elizabeth

Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his Downing Street office for the last time on Tuesday as he heads to Scotland to formally offer his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. The British leader, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, is expected to meet with the queen in late morning at her Balmoral estate to begin the transfer of power to Liz Truss. Truss, who was named leader of the ruling Conservative party on Monday, will be appointed prime minister during her own audience with the queen a short time later.

Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street, Johnson said his policies had given the country the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis before he signed off his typical bluster.

“I am like one of those booster rockets that has filled its function,” Johnson said before getting in a car and leaving the gates of Downing Street for the last time as prime minister. “I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.” This is the first time the handover of power is taking place at Balmoral, the monarch’s summer retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

Truss will take office after a two-month leadership contest that left Britain with a power vacuum at a time when consumers, workers and businesses were demanding government action to mitigate the impact of soaring food and energy prices. Johnson has had no authority to make major policy decisions since July 7, when he said he planned to give up "the best job in the world."