Fifteen people died and at least 30 others were injured on Friday evening after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft carrying newly printed Bolivian banknotes crashed onto a busy road in El Alto, near the capital La Paz, according to a report by Associated Press (AP).

The military plane had taken off from Santa Cruz and was trying to land when it reportedly skidded off the runway due to bad weather, local authorities told Reuters. It then moved onto a nearby road, causing major damage along the avenue.

Video shows chaotic scenes and scattered banknotes

Dramatic videos widely circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes at the crash site, with large crowds gathering around the wreckage. In some clips, people could be seen picking up banknotes that were scattered on the ground after the accident. Reuters said it could not independently confirm the authenticity of these videos.

Footage shown by local media displayed the badly damaged military plane, with debris spread across the road. Several vehicles on the avenue were also heavily damaged.

Authorities used water hoses and tear gas to control the crowd and secure the area.

Central Bank says notes were not yet legal

The aircraft was reportedly carrying newly printed currency from Bolivia’s central bank at the time of the crash. Later, Central Bank President David Espinoza said the banknotes on board were not yet legal tender because they had not been put into circulation and did not have serial numbers. He confirmed the money was being transported to La Paz but did not disclose the total amount, AP reported.

Airport operations temporarily suspended

Boliviana de Aviación said airport operations at El Alto International Airport were temporarily suspended after the crash. The airline also clarified that the aircraft involved was not part of its fleet.