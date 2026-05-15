US President Donald Trump ended a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday, leaving with a few concrete agreements but not the major breakthrough deal he had promised for months. The visit, which was delayed by more than a month because of the Iran war, helped steady ties between the US and China. However, it also showed that the world’s two biggest powers still remain divided on key issues. Here are the top 10 key takeaways from the meeting:

1. China commits to 200 Boeing jets

President Donald Trump described his China visit as “historic” and announced a major deal involving Boeing and General Electric for hundreds of aircraft and engines. Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as an “incredible guy” and said the agreements could eventually become the largest aircraft order in history.

“We’ve made a lot of great trade deals, including more than 200 planes for Boeing, with a promise of 750 planes, which would be by far the largest order ever. General Electric will also supply the engines,” Trump said.

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2. Nvidia gets the green light for H200 chip sales

Nvidia reportedly received US approval to sell its H200 AI chips to major Chinese companies. The approval is seen as an important commercial win for Nvidia, which has faced strict US export controls on advanced chip sales to China.

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Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joined President Donald Trump during his Beijing visit.However, the approval does not include Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell chips, which remain restricted by Washington over national security concerns. Even so, the decision is being viewed as a goodwill gesture from the US as both countries attempt to stabilise relations.

3. A ‘strategic stability’ framework for the next 3 years

Xi and Trump agreed to develop a “constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.” Beijing will treat this as the guiding framework for the next three years and beyond. Analysts described the outcome as a period of “managed stability” competition with guardrails, designed to ensure that tensions between the two superpowers do not spiral beyond anyone’s control, as they nearly did in 2025.

4. Xi issues a blunt warning on Taiwan

Xi warned Trump that any disagreement over Taiwan could harm bilateral relations and even lead to conflict, “If the Taiwan question is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.” Regardless of concern that Xi would try to manoeuvre Trump into shifting US positioning on Taiwan, Secretary of State Rubio said America’s position on the issue is “unchanged.”

5. Beijing restores US beef trade as a goodwill gesture

In what was seen as a gesture of goodwill ahead of the summit, Beijing restored beef trade with Washington, issuing new import licences for hundreds of US beef exporters. Broader agricultural purchases — including soybeans and sorghum — were discussed as a central focus of the talks, though no formal purchasing deal was announced. These remain pledges to be formalised by trade teams in the months ahead.

6. Fentanyl – pledges renewed

The two leaders pledged to work toward ending the flow of fentanyl precursors from China into the United States. It is a commitment that has been made before, at the Busan summit in October 2025 and during the Biden administration and reversed.

7. Both sides agree on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz

Trump and Xi agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to restore energy flows and that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. With the summit itself delayed by the Iran war, this was among the most urgent live issues discussed. Beijing has shown little public interest in US entreaties to get more involved in solving the Iran conflict, but the joint statement on the Strait and nuclear weapons marked a rare area of explicit common ground.

8. China’s interest in US oil

Trump told reporters that China had agreed to buy US oil, and energy prices rose on the news. China expressed interest in purchasing more US oil to reduce its reliance on Middle Eastern crude. However, China has yet to formally confirm plans to buy US oil

9. Taiwan arms sale

Trump said he had not yet made a decision on whether a major US arms sale to Taiwan can move forward, telling reporters: “I will make a determination.” The Republican administration has authorised the sale but it has yet to move forward. The question of whether Washington will supply Taipei with billions in advanced weaponry hangs over the relationship and will be a key test of whether the “strategic stability” framework has any real substance.

10. Next meeting locked in for September 24

The two-day visit wrapped up with plans for another meeting this fall. Trump’s invitation to Xi to visit the US on September 24 means the two leaders can talk in person again before the expiration of the one-year trade truce set in October 2025.