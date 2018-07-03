Boeing and Embraer in ‘advanced’ talks over merger

US aerospace giant Boeing and Embraer are in “advanced negotiations” over a much-anticipated tie-up, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer said. (Reuters)

The proposed merger, which would need the go-ahead from the Brazilian government, would leave Boeing as the majority partner, according to Brazilian newspaper Valor.

Embraer would however keep sole control of its military activities.

Valor said the two aircraft manufacturers had “already prepared the memorandums of understanding and requested a meeting to present” their project to the Brazilian government.

Embraer told AFP yesterday that it was in “advanced negotiations” over the deal but refused to comment on details.

Embraer was founded as a state group in 1969 before being privatized in 1994, although the Brazilian government retained the right to make strategic decisions for the company.

Valor said the two companies expect the meeting to take place “in the next two weeks.” Boeing and Embraer are two of the three biggest aircraft manufacturers in the world, alongside European giant Airbus.