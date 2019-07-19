Blast near Afghan university kills two, injures 10, official says

By: |
Published: July 19, 2019 9:40:51 AM

An explosion on Friday outside an entrance to Kabul university in the Afghan capital killed at least two people and injured 10, officials said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said two bodies and 10 injured people had been taken to hospital after the blast. (AP File photo)Health ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said two bodies and 10 injured people had been taken to hospital after the blast. (AP File photo)

An explosion on Friday outside an entrance to Kabul university in the Afghan capital killed at least two people and injured 10, officials said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said two bodies and 10 injured people had been taken to hospital after the blast. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Blast near Afghan university kills two, injures 10, official says
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop