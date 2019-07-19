Blast near Afghan university kills two, injures 10, official says

An explosion on Friday outside an entrance to Kabul university in the Afghan capital killed at least two people and injured 10, officials said.
Health ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said two bodies and 10 injured people had been taken to hospital after the blast. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.
