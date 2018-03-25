​​ ​
  3. Bizarre! Monkey with a human-like face becomes a new sensation on the internet

Bizarre! Monkey with a human-like face becomes a new sensation on the internet

On Chinese social media, multiple photos and videos have emerged of a monkey who looks amazingly similar to a human. The video of the monkey, which is basically a black-capped capuchin, has been viewed as many as eight million times on Chinese social media Weibo.

By: | Published: March 25, 2018 7:09 PM
Monkey with a human-like face spotted in Chinese Zoo is now the new sensation on the internet Monkey with a human-like face spotted in Chinese Zoo is now the new sensation on the internet

Multiple evolution theories have stated that humans have evolved from monkeys. Now, there is a report that states the contrary. On Chinese social media, multiple photos and videos have emerged of a monkey who looks amazingly similar to a human. The video of the monkey, which is basically a black-capped capuchin, has been viewed as many as eight million times on Chinese social media Weibo. The monkey presently resides at the Tianjin Zoo. The reason why he has become a sensation is his human-like expressions which amusing dazed and confused look.

The video was uploaded on YouTube by China’s CGTN on Sunday. As per the Chinese media, these black-capped capuchins were originally from Central and South America. National Geographic says this particular type of monkeys is favoured to work in TV and film. These type of monkeys possess a high level of intelligence. This is why they are ideal for the entertainment industry.

The translation of a comment on Chinese social media platform Weibo by Daily Mail reads: Are you sure this is not the zookeeper? Another Weibo user states: It’s the expression that makes me laugh! It looks lost! The monkey is 18-years-old and the lifespan of these primates is reported to be 20 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top