It took just 20 minutes for around $6.3 billion worth of cryptocurrency to leave Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. The attack began shortly after 8 pm GMT on Thursday, October 29, when the platform’s internet-connected wallets started sending out large amounts of digital assets.

According to blockchain records cited by Reuters, most of the money was moved within those 20 minutes. Binance said late Thursday that around $6.3 billion was affected.

The attack is among the largest financial thefts on record. Binance had 335 million registered users and around $162.8 billion in customer assets under its custody, according to its 2025 annual report.

How did hackers get into Binance?

The attackers may not have needed to steal the keys to Binance’s digital vaults. Instead, they appear to have taken control of the system that approves transactions and tells the wallets when to release funds.

In a statement to Reuters, Hong Kong lawyer Joshua Chu explained the possible method in simple terms. The hackers may not have stolen the vault key but instead hijacked the system that gives instructions to the vault.

TRM Labs said the attackers had compromised Binance’s “signing infrastructure”, the system responsible for authorising transactions. This allowed them to send instructions that emptied the affected wallets.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng described the incident as a complex attack involving more than one person. In a post on X, he said it involved a compromised laptop and malicious software designed to delete evidence while operating, making it harder for investigators to trace the attack.

Teng also said the hackers had manipulated the transaction approval system, allowing money to leave an internet-connected hot wallet without going through the usual security checks.

Binance initially believed that a compromised laptop was responsible for the breach. However, the company later said its investigation had found additional points of entry. It did not share further details.

As of Friday’s reporting, Binance had not made public the exact cause of the attack.

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Companies freeze billions as hackers try to move the money

Stealing the money was only the first part of the job for the attackers. They also had to move it before Binance, other crypto companies and authorities could stop them.

The kind of cryptocurrency stolen played an important role in deciding how much money could be recovered.

Around half of the stolen assets were stablecoins. These are digital currencies whose value is usually linked to traditional currencies such as the US dollar. Their issuers can freeze funds remotely, making it difficult for hackers to move or withdraw them.

Tether said it had frozen nearly $1.57 billion, while Circle froze more than $800 million. Binance co-CEO Yi He said Ripple had frozen around $200 million.

Another freeze involved World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency venture. The company said on Thursday that it had worked with crypto custodian BitGo to freeze some of the stolen funds. Yi He said this included $27 million in stablecoins and around $2 million in World Liberty tokens.

Binance said it and its partners had located around $3 billion in frozen assets. TRM Labs put the figure at about $2.7 billion, most of which was held in stablecoins issued by Tether, Circle, Ripple and World Liberty Financial.

However, freezing the money does not mean Binance has recovered it. It does make it much harder for the attackers to convert the assets into cash.

Bitcoin and Ether are more difficult to stop because no company controls their transactions.

Patrick Tan, general counsel of Singapore-based blockchain intelligence firm ChainArgos, explained that neither Bitcoin nor Ether is issued by a company that can freeze the funds.

He said the stolen cryptocurrency can only be stopped if the hackers send it to an exchange or broker that is willing and able to freeze it, or if law enforcement agencies manage to obtain the private keys needed to access the funds.

TRM Labs estimated that around $2.4 billion in Bitcoin and Ether remained beyond reach. It also found that some of the stolen funds had already been used as collateral to borrow Ether.

Experts believe that the first few hours after a crypto theft are the most important for investigators trying to recover the money.

Bernardo Brites, CEO of stablecoin infrastructure company Trace Finance, said stolen cryptocurrency can mostly be laundered during the first few hours. After that, more people in the market become aware that the funds are stolen and avoid accepting them.

As a result, he said, such funds often remain untouched for years.

North Korean hacking group suspected of Binance attack

Within hours of the breach, blockchain investigators began pointing towards North Korea.

TRM Labs said the Binance attack shared several features with the February 2025 theft from crypto exchange Bybit, which the FBI blamed on North Korea. The firm said it was highly confident that the same group was behind both attacks.

Chainalysis also identified the same group as the likely culprit. Both firms pointed to a North Korean hacking unit known as TraderTraitor.

However, the findings have not been officially confirmed. Teng said Binance’s investigation had not yet identified the attackers.

North Korea has repeatedly denied involvement in cyberattacks and cryptocurrency thefts.

TraderTraitor has been linked to several attacks on cryptocurrency companies. A joint warning issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the US Treasury Department in 2022 explained how the group targets developers and IT employees at crypto firms.

Researchers said its methods include using malicious software and fake job offers to gain access to company systems.

Binance sets aside $6.34 billion to cover losses

On Friday, the company said it had set aside around $6.34 billion of its own funds to cover the losses, Reuters reported.

Its technical team was aiming to resume withdrawals within around 34 hours. Binance also planned to release an initial proof-of-reserves snapshot within 12 hours, with the results expected by Monday.

The exchange’s website describes a $1 billion Bitcoin reserve fund created to deal with security incidents such as major hacks. Teng said the losses would be covered through this fund and the company’s own resources.

Founder Changpeng Zhao also said in a post on X that Binance owned more than $1 billion worth of SpaceX shares.

Co-CEO Yi He said the roughly $3 billion in frozen assets represented around 2% of Binance’s total customer assets and public reserves.

Law enforcement agencies also joined the recovery effort. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Binance was working with the FBI and the US Secret Service. The FBI said it was working with public and private sector partners to understand the full scale of the attack.

The US Secret Service said its investigators were working around the clock with private companies, including Circle, to freeze, trace and recover the stolen funds.

Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority, which issued Binance’s main operating licence, said it was in close contact with the exchange and was monitoring the incident.

US President Donald Trump was also asked about the attack by reporters at the White House on Friday. Asked whether North Korean hackers were responsible, Trump said he did not know but that his administration was looking into the matter.

He added that Binance said it had things “pretty much under control.”

Bitcoin falls to a six-week low after the attack

The Binance breach affected cryptocurrency prices, although the wider market did not see the kind of panic that followed the collapse of FTX in 2022.

Bitcoin fell to a six-week low of around $76,368, while Ether touched a two-month low of $2,178. Both later steadied.

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, investment firm Strategy and trading platform Robinhood also fell. Binance’s BNB token dropped around 6.4% over 24 hours, according to Reuters.

Binance hack among the biggest thefts ever recorded

British blockchain analytics firm Elliptic described the incident as almost certainly the single-largest-known theft of any kind.

The estimated $6.3 billion stolen from Binance is around four times the $1.5 billion taken from Bybit in February 2025.

It is also larger than the combined amount stolen in two other major cryptocurrency attacks. Hackers stole around $600 million from Poly Network in 2021 and $540 million from Ronin in 2022.

What remains unknown about the Binance hack?

Several important questions remain unanswered. Binance has not made public the full details of how hackers managed to breach its systems and take control of the transaction approval process.

The company has also not explained what happened to the roughly $3.3 billion that remains unaccounted for beyond the $3 billion it and its partners said they had located in frozen assets.

It is also unclear whether authorities will be able to recover the money that was not frozen, particularly the Bitcoin and Ether taken during the attack.

The hackers needed just 20 minutes to move billions of dollars out of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Finding and recovering that money could take years.