Big week: Donald Trump, ahead of US top court judge pick

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday predicted a “big week” ahead as he is preparing to nominate a judge of the Supreme Court to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

In a tweet, Trump opined that the US economy has probably been “stronger”, adding that it was “exciting times for our country.”

“A big week, especially with our numerous victories in the Supreme Court. Heading back to the White House now. Focus will be on the selection of a new Supreme Court Justice. Exciting times for our country. Economy may be stronger than it has ever been!” the US President wrote on the micro-blogging site.

A big week, especially with our numerous victories in the Supreme Court. Heading back to the White House now. Focus will be on the selection of a new Supreme Court Justice. Exciting times for our country. Economy may be stronger than it has ever been!

1:09 AM – Jul 2, 2018

1:09 AM – Jul 2, 2018

On June 29, Trump said that he will name a Supreme Court Justice nominee to replace Justice Kennedy on July 9.

This came two days after Justice Kennedy announced his retirement, saying he will officially step down from the post by July 31.

When asked about the list of potential candidates, Trump said that there are five people, which also included two women.

“I’ve got it narrowed to about five,” the US President was quoted by The Hill, as saying.

Justice Kennedy, who served in the US Supreme Court for 30 years, has held the key swing vote on high-profile matters such as abortion, same-sex marriage and capital punishment.

The 81-year-old justice was appointed in 1988 by then-president Ronald Reagan.

Justice Kennedy’s retirement will pave way for Trump to choose a “more reliable conservative justice,” thereby cementing further control of the US top court.