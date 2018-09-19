Big relief! Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam to walk free, Islamabad High Court suspends jail term



The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended the jail terms handed to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference, the Dawn reported.

The court’s judgement was based on an appeal filed by the Sharifs and Capt Safdar against their conviction by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on July 6. The court accepted their petitions and suspended their sentences pending final adjudication of appeals.

The NAB had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in one of the three corruption cases against him in the Panama Papers scandal. His daughter and co-accused Maryam was handed seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of two million pounds.

According to media reports, the Avenfield case hearing lasted for more than nine months and both Sharif and his daughter attended dozens of hearings. During the trial, the NAB presented around 21 witnesses to prove that the Sharif family cannot justify the money trail to buy four apartments in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London.

It was alleged that the properties were bought with corruption money in the 1990s when he served twice as the Prime Minister. Sharif rejected any wrongdoing and insisted they were bought with the legitimate money.