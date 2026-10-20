US President Donald Trump has blamed immigration policies for the riots in France, claiming that President Emmanuel Macron made a “big mistake” by allowing large numbers of immigrants into the country.

Vice President JD Vance and several Republican leaders have also blamed the unrest on immigration and the political left. In contrast, French leaders have cited rising living costs, fuel prices, and issues within the education system as the primary causes of the protests.

Trump’s remarks come two weeks before the November 3 US midterm elections, with Republicans seeking to make immigration a key issue as voters express anger over the economy and rising prices linked to the war with Iran.

The protests, which began with students demanding better schools and more funding for education, spread across France over the weekend. Demonstrations later turned violent in several cities, with clashes between protesters and police, looting and arson attacks. A historic town hall in Limoges was set on fire, while thousands of people were arrested and police officers were injured.

French authorities have imposed restrictions on public gatherings and overnight curfews in several areas as the government struggles to restore order.

Trump tells Macron he made a ‘big mistake’ on immigration

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, October 19, Trump said he had warned Macron years ago about allowing large numbers of immigrants into France.

“He’s a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in,” Trump said.

“The whole world was coming in. And as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn’t the deal. That wasn’t the deal,” he added.

Trump further claimed that immigrants had taken control of France and called on European countries to tighten their borders.

“If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished,” he said.

Trump also rejected the idea that the demonstrations were mainly about problems in schools and the cost of living.

“That’s not about school. That’s about people coming into the country that hate the country, they hate the buildings, they hate the people, they hate the art,” he said.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, “France is burning!” He blamed “the immigration of people from an entirely different world” for the violence and looting.

He also urged the French government to “Close your Borders and take control”.

On Monday, he repeated his claims in another post, writing, “The migrants have taken over France. They must CLOSE THE BORDERS, FAST!”

JD Vance blames ‘Western liberals’ for the unrest

A day before Trump’s latest remarks, the vice president shared a video of the fire at the historic town hall in Limoges, showing its spire collapsing as flames engulfed the building.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion,” Vance wrote on X. “They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility,” he added.

Vance said he hoped France would take action before more historic buildings were damaged.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” he wrote.

On Monday, the official White House account on X also posted a message linking immigration to the unrest, saying, “If you import the third world, you become the third world.”

Vance later urged Americans to pay attention to the situation in France as they prepare to vote in the November 3 midterm elections.

“This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country,” he said.

Republicans use France riots to attack Democrats

Several Republican leaders have repeated Trump’s claims, using the violence in France to attack Democrats ahead of the US midterm elections.

House Speaker Mike Johnson blamed the unrest on open borders and left-wing politics, despite French officials pointing to economic problems as the main reasons behind the protests.

“France is descending into chaos because they wanted OPEN BORDERS, just like the socialist Democrats in America. What we are witnessing is a chilling warning for all Americans of what happens if the radical Marxist insurgent left gets their way,” Johnson wrote.

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In another post, he warned that a Democratic victory could lead to similar problems in the US.

“If Democrats take back control, it will be open borders and criminal illegals overrunning our country, many of whom want to destroy it,” he wrote.

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt also blamed the political left for the violence.

“The anti-civilisation Left is devouring France. It will devour America if we let it,” Schmitt said.

The Republicans’ comments come as the party faces pressure over the economy and rising living costs. Voter frustration over higher prices, including those linked to the Iran war, has become a concern for the party ahead of the elections.

Trump also faces a decline in his approval ratings, adding to the political importance of issues such as immigration and the cost of living.

Why are people protesting in France?

The demonstrations in France began weeks ago, led by high school students demanding more money for education, action on teacher shortages and better conditions in classrooms. Students have also raised concerns about the university admissions system, which they say lacks transparency.

The protests later drew support from labour unions, farmers and other workers’ groups, who joined the movement over rising living costs, higher fuel prices, wages and pensions.

The CGT, one of France’s largest trade unions, has backed the movement and called for lower prices, higher pensions and better wages.

Fuel prices have risen since US strikes effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the financial pressure on households. The wider anger over the economy has helped the protests spread beyond their original demands for better education.

The weekend demonstrations turned violent in several cities, with protesters clashing with police, shops being looted and public buildings damaged. The arson attack on the historic town hall in Limoges was among the most serious incidents.

According to figures cited by French authorities, around 2,400 people had been arrested and nearly 1,000 police officers had been injured during the unrest. One protester died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

The Federation of Trade and Retail said nearly 3,000 shops had been affected by the violence over the weekend. The damage has led to calls for government assistance for businesses.

Macron says rising energy prices are linked to the Iran war

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected the suggestion that the protests can be explained simply by immigration or political ideology. He has acknowledged that people taking part in peaceful demonstrations have legitimate concerns, while condemning the violence and destruction.

Macron said on October 18 that the sharp rise in energy prices, one of the main concerns among protesters, was linked to Trump’s war against Iran, which “France was not part of.”

In a televised address, Macron condemned the damage caused during the riots and expressed anger and shame over the scenes of destruction.

“Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it,” he said, questioning how French citizens could carry out such acts against their own country.

The French president stressed that the grievances of peaceful protesters should not be confused with the actions of those involved in violence and looting.

Macron stopped short of declaring a state of emergency but said local authorities would be given the power to ban demonstrations when necessary to protect public buildings and businesses.

France is not the only European country where young people have taken to the streets over living costs and public services. Protests have also taken place in Spain, Portugal and Italy over underfunded schools, expensive housing and the pressure on household budgets.

However, Trump and Vance have not made similar public comments about all these demonstrations.

They have also remained silent on protests in Albania, where demonstrators have targeted the government and a luxury tourism project backed by an investment firm founded by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The project has drawn criticism over the use of land in a landscape that was previously protected.