Bernie ‘Nostradamus’ Sanders to Kanye West’s hope: Top 5 Twitter moments from US Elections

US Presidential Elections 2020: As the counting of the ballots continues in the US for the race to the White House, the world is watching with bated breath the nail-biting, edge-of-the-seat fight between Donald J Trump and Joe Biden. Experts say that it boils down to the voting trends from swing states of Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan that will decide the battle of the Oval Office. Too many numbers, data crunching and a throwback of 2016 and 2000 elections are being discussed both online and offline. But amid all this heady election buzz, Twitter is giving us amazing gifts of viral content. So we waded our way through the online chaos and decided to bring the most talked about moments on Twitter. Well, this is not a comprehensive list, but these nuggets will surely give much-needed respite from the high-voltage drama and some may bring a smile on your face. Ready? Here we go:

1: Bernie Sanders and the art of telling future: If you were not told that this was an ‘OLD’ clip, you would mistake it to be Sanders latest comment on the November 3 fight. Well, it turns out the veteran leader just happened to ‘knew’ what would transpire a MONTH later. In an interview to TV show host Jimmy Kimmel, Sanders told ‘exactly’ what will happen on the election day and how Donald Trump would react. Netizens quickly spotted this gem and have been talking about how accurate Sanders was!

thinking about this video of bernie sanders talking about mail-in votes pic.twitter.com/b6WpiIlwcs — hannah (@hannahhycho) November 4, 2020

2: Donald Trump Jr and that odd red wave map: Every child in the world thinks that her/his father is the best in the world and Donald Trump Jr is no different. Things become, let’s just say, a bit complicated when one’s dad happens to be the President of the United States of America. Trump Jr decided to forecast the results in a red wave map. No problem there. It just so happened that Donald Trump’s son painted the entire world in red! Yes, all of it, except for India and China! He didn’t leave Antarctica!

3: Kanye West and mystery of votes: Many people are disappointed that they won’t be able to see ultra-glamourous reality TV star Kim Kadarshian as the First Lady. Looks like her husband and Independent candidate Kanye West read that. Conceding his defeat, the rapper-turned-politician tweeted a photo with ‘Kanye 2024’ as the caption. He may have a reason to believe as Kaney managed to get 57,000 votes. Ahem!

4: The US, all boarded up: From swanky Manhatten stores to Beverly Boulevard in LA, all major retail outlets were seen getting an extra layer of protection. Many say that they fear violence as a fallout of the elections. Even the White House has also seen the non-scalable barricades around it.

I don’t remember Washington DC being boarded-up for an election prior to Trump. Let’s take our country back. Vote…pic.twitter.com/IVtDNcQhxf — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) November 2, 2020

5: Donald Trump vs Twitter, once again: As soon as the early trends started coming in and Joe Biden addressed his supporters saying ‘we will win this’, Trump decided to tweet his thoughts. But it seems that Twitter was in no mood to listen to them. So when Trump tweeted – ‘ We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,’ the micro-blogging site quickly labelled the post as ‘misleading’