China on Monday rejected allegations that an alleged Chinese spy had attempted to get close to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling the claims unsubstantiated and a smear campaign against Beijing.

“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

The response came after a report by The New York Times said Huang had acknowledged to Nvidia’s board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom US intelligence agencies determined was gathering information for Beijing.

China had previously denied the report, which alleged that Huang had developed a close relationship with a Chinese citizen named Alice Huang. She reportedly ran a company that faced allegations of smuggling advanced computer chips into China and was suspected of being a spy for Beijing.

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Chinese state media have largely focused on Huang’s admission of the affair, while echoing the government’s official position. Some outlets have suggested that the report was intended to undermine improving US-China relations.

“Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, there are often those firing shots from the shadows,” state-owned Global Times said.

ALSO READ Nvidia launches probe into chinese spy allegations after Huang admits to having affair

Nvidia launches investigation into allegations

Nvidia said on Sunday that it would investigate the allegations surrounding its CEO. The company also said it had no reason to believe that its trade secrets or national security had been compromised.

Huang did not publicly identify the person involved in the extramarital relationship. Separately, he shared a statement with Nvidia employees admitting that he had been “unfaithful” to his wife, whom he met at university, and apologising for hurting her and their children.

The allegations have stunned the technology industry, given Huang’s reputation as a workaholic and perfectionist who expects exceptionally high standards from his employees.

US President Donald Trump also commented on the controversy, saying of Huang, “I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what’s going on”.

George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at Washington-based consultancy The Asia Group, said the central issue was whether Huang knew about any alleged espionage activities and whether sensitive information had been compromised.

“The key questions are whether he was aware of any espionage activities and whether any confidential or strategically sensitive information was compromised,” Chen told AP. “Those questions require evidence rather than speculation,” he added in a text message to reporters.

Allegations emerge amid US-China chip tensions

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for US-China relations, with Trump expected to travel to China next week for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two countries are expected to discuss a crucial trade deal.

Huang has been at the centre of a separate debate over US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China. The Nvidia chief has repeatedly pushed Washington to ease restrictions, arguing in favour of allowing the company to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market.

His lobbying efforts led Trump to allow Nvidia to sell its H200 chips to China this year. However, it remains uncertain whether Beijing will permit Chinese companies to purchase the chips in large quantities.

In an August filing, Nvidia said it had sold only a small number of chips to China, citing restrictions imposed by the Chinese government.

Although the H200 is not among Nvidia’s most cutting-edge offerings, it remains an advanced processor. Huang had earlier also lobbied Trump to permit sales of the less-advanced H20 chips, which were specifically designed for the Chinese market to comply with US export restrictions.

Nvidia shares fall ahead of US market opening

Nvidia shares fell 5% in pre-market trading on Monday following reports of the investigation into Huang.

The development could have wider implications for US markets, given Nvidia’s central role in the artificial intelligence boom and its position as one of the world’s most valuable publicly traded companies, alongside Apple and Microsoft.

Asian and European markets showed limited reaction to the news, investors were watching for the impact when US markets opened at 09:30 ET.