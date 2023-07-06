scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Beijing orders outdoor work to be halted as scorching summer heat soars

Government departments were ordered to ensure the elderly and ill could stay cool after the city of 22 million people issued a “red alert”, the highest level of a warning system for extreme temperatures.

Written by Associated Press
Updated:
china heatwave
A secuirt guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. (Photo source: Reuters)

Employers in Beijing were ordered on Thursday by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). Government departments were ordered to ensure the elderly and ill could stay cool after the city of 22 million people issued a “red alert”, the highest level of a warning system for extreme temperatures.

Also Read

The government reported on Monday that Beijing recorded 10 days of temperatures above 35 C (95 F), the longest streak of its kind since 1961.“Relevant departments and units shall take emergency measures for heatstroke prevention and cooling,” said a city government notice. It told employers to “stop outdoor operations”.

Also Read

At the same time, flooding has forced thousands of people to flee their homes in southern China. The government on Wednesday issued an alert for possible flash flooding in Inner Mongolia in the north, Heilongjiang in the northeast and Tibet and Sichuan in the southwest.

Also Read
More Stories on
China
heatwave

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 13:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS