Beer-guzzling father lets 11-year-old son fly plane, both die in crash in Brazil

After father-son were buried, mother commits suicide.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Father-son duo died in a plane crash while the father drank beer in the co-pilot seat, son flew the plane.

In a recent frightening video that has surfaced online, an 11-year-old boy is seen flying a private plane and his father is seen next to him drinking beer. The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 50 reportedly crashed in a forest on July 29 in between the states of Rondonia and Mato Grosso in Brazil which killed the duo. The private jet was reportedly worth 1.2 million dollars.

Another tragic event followed this crash, hours after the duo was buried, the man’s wife Ana Pridonik died by suicide on August 1.

The duo in the chilling video have been identified as Garon Maia, 42 and his son Francisco. The investigators are yet to determine the contribution of father’s actions that led to this tragic crash. The video’s timing is yet to be ascertained and they are also trying to figure out if the boy was piloting the plane when it crashed.

In the video, Francisco can be seen in control of the plane as it took off and his father sitting on the co-pilot seat gave him instructions. Maia is heard giving his son instructions to proceed with the take off. 

Maisa was spotted downing a bottle of beer moments later, as the jet began to cruise. According to crash investigators, Maia took off from his ranch in Nova Conquista and subsequently landed at an airstrip in Vilhena to refuel on July 29. Maia was headed back to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso Do Sul to drop his son to his mother where he resided and attended school.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 13:50 IST

