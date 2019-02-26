Be prepared for all eventualities, Pak PM Imran Khan tells army, civilians after India pounds Jaish terror camps

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan continues to be in denial mode over air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps across the Line of Control in Bagalkot. Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force pounded JeM’s big training camp in a pre-dawn operation on Tuesday. Sources said the nearly 300 terrorists, including top Jaish commanders, were killed in the action.

However, Islamabad has denied any air strike and claimed that IAF jets were forced to turn back by Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan vowed to respond to India’s aggression “at the time and place of its choosing” and raise the issue at the United Nations and other international forums.

At a hurriedly called special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC)- the country’s top security body – hours after India’s air strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan, Imran Khan asked the armed forces and the people of his country to remain prepared for “all eventualities.”

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also rejected reports of air strikes while asserting that his country is ready respond to New Delhi’s aggression.

“Do not underestimate us. We have our own sense of timing and we will act and react. Pakistan will do what Pakistan should do,” Qureshi said and added “we will not disappoint the people of Pakistan.”

The IAF air strikes came 13 days after the JeM carried out the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.