BBC Scandal: Young person at the center of controversy says claims against male BBC presenter are ‘rubbish’ – Here’s a breakdown of events

The BBC has reported that a lawyer representing the young person who sits at the centre of the BBC presenter scandal has said that the claims against the unnamed presenter are “rubbish”. In a statement, the lawyer wrote that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful” took place between their client and the presenter, who was earlier suspended by the BBC.

The lawyer also told the BBC that their client had denied The Sun’s claims even before they published their report.

BBC was told that the young person in question sent a WhatsApp message to The Sun and denied their claims. The message said that the statement made by the mother of the person was “totally wrong and there was no truth to it”. However, the newspaper went ahead and published their “inappropriate article”, the lawyer added.

The lawyer also criticised what they called an invasion of privacy by the media through its reporting. They wrote that nobody from The Sun attempted to contact their client before the publication of the article.

What did The Sun’s article claim?

The article published by The Sun claimed that a male BBC presenter paid a 17-year-old over $45,000 for over three years in exchange for sexually explicit images.

The mother of the person involved in the row said the money was used by her child to fund a crack cocaine habit.

As per the report, BBC was made aware of the issue on May 19, however, it allegedly did not take the presenter off air.

How has The Sun reacted to its claims being denied?

The Sun has said that it stands by its claims. Even the mother and the step-father of the young person have stood by their claims. The newspaper said it published a story about two “very concerned parents” who did approach the BBC for the welfare of their child. “Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC,” The Sun said.

“We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It’s now for the BBC to properly investigate,” it added.

The young person and their mother are estranged, as per the person’s lawyers.

The Metropolitan Police is “assessing” the information it had received from the BBC and has said there is currently no investigation. BBC representatives had a virtual meeting with detectives on Monday.