Barack Obama slams US President Donald Trump in election rally

Former US president Barack Obama (File photo)

Campaigning for Democrats ahead of the crucial mid-term elections to be held on November 6, former US president Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor Donald Trump and his Republican party, alleging that they were indulging in divisive politics and were unable to fight corruption.

“They (Republicans) promised to take on corruption. Remember that? They have gone to Washington and just plundered away. In Washington, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team,” Obama told an election rally in Wisconsin on Friday and underlined that nobody from his administration was indicted.

He was referring to the indictment of several officials from the Trump camp by the Robert Mueller investigation, which is probing allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Obama also said the Republicans had said they would fight for common man but “instead, they have catered to the most wealthy, the most powerful”.

“USD 1.5 trillion in tax cuts aimed at billionaires and corporations…When it came to helping the most fortunate…they did not care at all about deficits. But when it came to helping everybody else, suddenly deficits are terrible,” he said slamming the Trump administration’s unrelenting efforts to sideline Obamacare, which guarantees health coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.