BAP emerges as largest parliamentary party in Balochistan (Image: Twitter)

The “Balochistan Awam Party” (BAP) has emerged as the largest parliamentary party in Balochistan following the general election in the nation.

According to The Dawn, BAP became the largest parliamentary party when three independent returning candidates decided to join the ranks of the party on Saturday.

In a joint press conference, Mitha Khan Kakar from PB-2 Zhob, Sardar Masood Khan Looni from Dukki and Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani from Dalbandin, Chaghi announced to join BAP.

“As the largest parliamentary political party, we have to be allowed to form the government in Balochistan,” said the chief of the party, Jam Kamal.

BAP secured 7 seats while Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) got 8 seats and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) got 5 seats in the province, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s statistics.

The inclusion of the independent candidates makes the number of BAP legislators in the Balochistan Assembly rise to 18 out of a total of 51 general assembly seats excluding reserved seats.