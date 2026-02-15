Bangladesh is all set for a high-profile political transition on February 17, when Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to be sworn in as the next Prime Minister, marking the party’s official return to power. The oath ceremony is expected to be conducted at the South (Southern) Plaza of the Bangladesh Parliament House/Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan.

The Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government has invited heads of government from 13 countries to attend the event. The invitee list includes India, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, the UAE, Malaysia, Maldives, Bhutan, and Brunei, as per a report by NDTV. India’s invitation is being watched closely given the broader direction of Dhaka-New Delhi ties under the incoming BNP-led government.

PM Modi invited but may skip the oath-taking ceremony

As per the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been officially invited, but it is unlikely to attend because of a prior commitment in Mumbai on the same day with French President Emmanuel Macron. In his absence, External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar or Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is expected to represent India at the ceremony, as per NDTV sources.

The invitations have that have gone out to South Asian leaders and the confirmation for the same are expected by Sunday, depending on availability. A senior Bangladeshi official stated to ANI that the ceremony is being held at the South Plaza of the Sangsad Bhavan because the Darbar Hall at Bangabhaban could not accommodate the number of guests invited.

What will happen on February 17?

The day is expected to start with the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MPs, followed by the swearing-in of the prime minister and cabinet later. The oath that Tarique Rahman will take is expected to be administered by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.

Will PM Modi attend the ceremony?

PM Modi is unlikely to attend the event because of the Mumbai engagement, but India is expected to be represented at a senior level. A BNP leader, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan, was quoted as stating to reporters in Dhaka, “He (PM Modi) should be invited. It’s general courtesy…I hope the whole world will be with us.” Milan also highlighted a “friends to all, malice to none” approach, as reported by ANI.

Prime Minister Modi had already spoken to Tarique Rahman following the election results. In an X post, PM Modi said, “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman… As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples.”

The international turnout and India’s level of representation will be considered as an early signal of how the new BNP-led leadership positions Bangladesh in South Asia.