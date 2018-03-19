​​ ​
  3. Bangladesh Supreme Court stays HC order on former PM Khaleda Zia’s bail in corruption case

Bangladesh Supreme Court stays HC order on former PM Khaleda Zia’s bail in corruption case

Zia, 72, was sentenced to five years in jail on February 8 in connection with the embezzlement of 21 million taka (about USD 250,000) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, named after her late husband Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler-turned-politician.

By: | Dhaka | Updated: March 19, 2018 5:05 PM
Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, corruption case, dhaka, world news Earlier on March 15, the ACC and the state filed two leave-to-appeal petitions before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, challenging the BNP chief’s bail.

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court today stayed a high court order that granted bail to former prime minister Khaleda Zia in a corruption case, according to a media report. Zia, 72, was sentenced to five years in jail on February 8 in connection with the embezzlement of 21 million taka (about USD 250,000) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, named after her late husband Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler-turned-politician. On March 12, the High Court here granted the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) a four-month interim bail.

However, today a full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order to stay until May 8 the high court order which granted bail to Zia in the graft case. Following today’s Supreme Court order, Zia cannot get released from jail till May 8, Anti-Corruption Commission’s lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan was quoted as saying by the report. Earlier on March 15, the ACC and the state filed two leave-to-appeal petitions before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, challenging the BNP chief’s bail.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top