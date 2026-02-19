Bangladesh’s newly-elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday vowed to strengthen the rule of law and said his government will turn the country into a safe land for people of all faiths, regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity.

In his maiden televised address to the nation after assuming office, 60-year-old Rahman outlined his government’s priorities and said that improving the law and order situation and strictly controlling corruption to restore peace and security are his top priorities.

“We want to turn this country into a safe land for every citizen. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians — regardless of party, opinion, religion, or ethnicity — whether living in the hills or the plains, this country belongs to all of us,” said the prime minister, who is also the chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

“Whether you voted for BNP, or did not vote for BNP, or did not vote at all — everyone has equal rights over this government… As a Bangladeshi, every one of us has equal rights in this country, in this state,” he asserted.

His remarks about a pluralistic society assume significance as the Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of attacks after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Rise in mob violence

Under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus since August 2024, the country experienced a rise in mob violence, extrajudicial killings and attacks on minority communities, especially Hindus. Rights group Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) said that in January 2026 alone, they documented 21 incidents of lynching and 28 incidents of mob beatings.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported 522 communal attacks in 2025, including killings, rapes, and temple vandalism, with murders of 116 people of minority faiths, mostly Hindus, between June 2025 and January 2026.

The reports suggested leaders and activists of the Awami League, disbanded by the Yunus’ regime, were the victims of most attacks.

India’s concerns about attacks on minorities

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh. Earlier, senior-most minister in the new government Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the law and order issue was one of three priorities and the administration would take steps to end “mob violence”.

Alamgir, who is also the party’s secretary general and entrusted with the charge of the local government ministry, said, “This (mob violence) will be controlled.” “We must strive to improve the law and order situation, regardless of how much it has deteriorated,” he added.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also said, “The mob culture in no way can be tolerated.” In his address, Rahman said every constitutional, governmental, and non-governmental institution will operate according to established laws and regulations.

“Not party or political influence or force, but the rule of law will be the final word in governing the state,” he said. He said establishing a self-reliant, secure, humane, and democratic Bangladesh is the goal of his party’s government. In his address, Rahman did not elaborate on his foreign policy.

He, however, at the beginning of his speech said that “in a Bangladesh freed from subservience, a new government accountable to the people through their votes has begun its journey”. He said his government started its journey amid a fragile economy battered by corruption and misrule during the “period of fascism, a weak governance structure, and a deteriorating law and order situation”.

Rahman also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. “If we truly understand the essence of self-purification, then this month should not increase people’s suffering,” he said.

On the supply of gas, water, and electricity during Ramadan, Rahman said he has already instructed the authorities concerned to ensure the civic amenities during iftar, tarawih, and sehri times.

Referring to his previous pledge that if the BNP was voted to power, the government would follow the ideal of justice of the Holy Prophet, he said, “I believe that this decision of the BNP parliamentary party reflects that very ideal of justice”.

Rahman said his government was determined to dismantle all syndicates of wrongdoing and irregularities in every sector but “protect the interests of both businessmen and consumers”.

Stating that Bangladesh was facing many challenges, Rahman said, “If we can transform our large population into a skilled workforce, then this population will become our human resource. If we can develop ourselves with skills, not only Bangladesh but also the global market will be open to us.” He said the world is entering the era of artificial intelligence, and survival with dignity and prosperity in this competitive world requires expertise in specific fields.

He also assured students and youths that his government was ready to provide all possible support to help them develop intellectually and scientifically. Rahman, 60, was sworn in as the 11th prime minister on Tuesday after leading his party to a forceful victory in the 13th Parliamentary polls held on February 12. He replaced interim government chief Yunus.

Rahman, the son of late President Ziaur Rahman and former premier Khaleda Zia, returned home in December after living in London in self-exile for 17 years. Along with Rahman, 25 ministers and 24 state ministers also took the oath of office on Tuesday.