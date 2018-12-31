Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is now Awami League MP, gets 34 times more votes than BNP rival

Published: December 31, 2018

Bangladesh election result: Mashrafe Mortaza is expected to lead his national side in cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Mashrafe MortazaBangladesh election result: Mashrafe Mortaza with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Source: Twitter/mashrafebd)

Bangladesh election result: Bangladesh ODI cricket team captain Mashrafe Mortaza is now a Member of Parliament (MP) in his country, trouncing the opposition’s challenge to win by huge margin from Narail-2 constituency. Mortaza, who is fondly known as ‘Narail Express’, garnered over 2.71 lakh votes in the 2018 Bangladesh general election, results to which were announced late last night. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League-led coalition to romped to a landslide victory for a third consecutive term after bagging two-thirds majority in the 300-member house. The polls were held on December 30.

Mortaza’s nearest rival AZM Fariduzzaman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) got a paltry 7,883, votes, 34 times less than what Mortaza polled.

Cricketers’ foray into politics is not new in countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Recently, Pakistan’s World Cup winning captain became the Prime Minister of the country. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar had a term as Rajya Sabha member. Former Sri Lankan World Cup winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga was elected as MP and even got a ministerial berth. His fellow team-mates southpaw Sanath Jayasuriya was also elected as MP in the emerald island.

35-year-old Mortaza had earlier defended his move to join politics saying this was the “need of the hour”. Mortaza is expected to lead his national side in cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. Earlier in December, Mortaza led Bangladesh to a hard-fought ODI series win against West Indies.

According to latest media reports, the ruling Awami League alliance won the elections with 288 seats. Jatiya Party led by former president H.M.Ershad won 20 seats. An opposition alliance led by prominent lawyer Kamal Hossain got only seven and others got three out of 300 seats. Election to one seat was not held Sunday and results for another seat were halted by the commission.

