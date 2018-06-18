Bangladesh Nationalist Party says Khaleda Zia critically ill, Tofail cries foul

Khaleda Zia (ANI)

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday once again urged the government to immediately transfer the party’s ailing imprisoned chief, Khaleda Zia, to Dhaka’s United Hospital for her better treatment. As per a report in the Daily Star, Alamgir said in a press conference that Zia, jailed on 8 February on charges of embezzling a mere $252,000 via the Zia Orphanage Trust, was initially able to walk on her own, but now she was critically ill. He further noted that Khaleda, who had confidence in United Hospital, would not take treatment from anywhere else.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed of the ruling party Awami League alleged that BNP was hatching a conspiracy to send Khaleda to abroad.

“Khaleda Zia is not ill. She is completely fine. Why does not she get admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or CMH (Combined Military Hospital) if she is ill?” asked Ahmed, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier on June 14, her lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain had urged the government to release her from jail on parole on the humanitarian ground for her better treatment.