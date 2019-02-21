Bangladesh fire: 70 killed as blaze engulfs apartments being used as chemical warehouses in Dhaka

By: | Updated: February 21, 2019 11:54 AM

A fire official told the press that the fire which broke out at around 10.40pm (16:40 GMT) on Wednesday, has now been contained. However, it has not been extinguished yet even with 200 firefighters working on it.

The flames swept through four adjoining buildings, which were also being used as chemical warehouses. (Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

About 70 people have lost their lives after a huge fire engulfed the apartment buildings in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Wednesday night. As per officials, those apartment buildings were being used as chemical warehouses.

The highly combustible chemicals, body sprays and plastic granules kept inside the buildings doubling as warehouses burst into flames. The blazing buildings trapped several people who were unable to escape outside into the narrow streets chockablock with traffic.

About 69 people are dead, Mahfuz Riben, a fire control room official had told AFP earlier while Bangladesh’s fire service chief Ali Ahmed said that the death toll could increase, adding that the search for people is still on.

Ahmed added that the fire at Chawkbazar which is located in the old part of the city could have been aided by a gas cylinder that quickly tore through a building storing chemicals.

The flames swept through four adjoining buildings, which were also being used as chemical warehouses.

Ahmed said that when the fire started, the road outside was jammed with traffic and it spread so fast that people were unable to escape. That part of the city is fairly old having narrow streets and residential buildings just centimetres apart.

Another fire official told the press that the fire which broke out at around 10.40pm (16:40 GMT) on Wednesday, has now been contained. However, it has not been extinguished yet even with 200 firefighters working on it.

He also reasoned that this is because the blaze is not like other cases as it became out of control because of the “highly combustible” chemicals stored in the buildings.

Images on TV show that the main gate of one of the buildings was kept locked, leaving the residents trapped, as it tore through its five storeys.

Besides the buildings, the fire also burned at least two cars and 10 cycle rickshaws were burned in the fire, Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ibrahim Khan said.

Passersby, people eating food at restaurants and members of the bridal party were among the victims of the inferno, he said.

Firefighters were seen climbing ladders in an attempt to spray water on one of the buildings where the blaze was largely confined. A helicopter was also spotted over the area.

Police inspector Bacchu Mia at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital said that about 45 people have been injured, including four who were in serious condition.

Hundreds of locals ran to the hospital to look for missing family members.

In 2010, another deadly fire was reported in an old Dhaka building, which too was also used as a chemical warehouse; the inferno killed over 120 people and is considered as one of the worst fire-related disasters in the Bangladesh capital.

Dhaka city authorities had then kicked off a crackdown on chemical warehouses in residential areas after the disaster, however efforts to stop the practice have weakened in recent years.

