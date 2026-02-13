Bangladesh is preparing for its first national parliamentary election since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, following massive student-led protests. Since then, the country has been run by an interim administration led by Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus.

The months after the change of power have been tense. There have been repeated protests, clashes in different parts of the country, and damage to public property. As election day approaches, political activity has sharply increased, especially in the capital.

Across Dhaka, candidates are campaigning door to door, holding street meetings, using loudspeakers, and covering neighbourhoods with colourful posters and banners.

A crowded race in Dhaka city

Dhaka has 20 parliamentary constituencies. Most contests are dominated by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, along with Jamaat-aligned fronts such as the NCP–Jamaat and Khelafat–Jamaat alliances. A few independents are also in the race.

Below is a constituency-wise look at the candidates contesting in Dhaka:

Dhaka-1

Abu Ashfaq (BNP)

Nazrul Islam (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-2

Aman Ullah Aman (BNP)

Abdul Haque (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-3

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy (BNP)

Shahinur Islam (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-4

Tanveer Ahmed Robin (BNP)

Joynal Abedin (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-5

Nabi Ullah Nabi (BNP)

Kamal Hossain (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-6

Ishraque Hossain (BNP)

Abdul Mannan (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-7

Hamidur Rahman (BNP)

Enayet Ullah (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Ishak Sarkar (Independent)

Dhaka-8

Mirza Abbas (BNP)

Nasir Uddin Patwari (NCP–Jamaat Alliance)

Dhaka-9

Habibur Rashid (BNP)

Javed Mia (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Tasnim Jara (Independent)

Dhaka-10

Rabiul Islam Rabi (BNP)

Jashim Uddin (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-11

Dr. M. A. Kayum (BNP)

Nahid Islam (NCP–Jamaat Alliance)

Dhaka-12

Saiful Huq (Revolutionary Workers Party–BNP Alliance)

Saiful Alam (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-13

Bobby Hajjaj (NDM–BNP Alliance)

Maulana Mamunul Haque (Khelafat–Jamaat Alliance)

Dhaka-14

Sanjid Islam Tuli (BNP)

Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-15

Shafiqul Islam Milton (BNP)

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-16

Aminul Haque (BNP)

Col. Abdul Baten (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-17

Tarique Rahman (BNP)

Dr. Khaliduzzaman (Jamaat-e-Islami)

Dhaka-18

S. M. Jahangir (BNP)

Ariful Islam (NCP–Jamaat Alliance)

Dhaka-19

Dr. Salahuddin Babu (BNP)

Dilshana Parul (NCP–Jamaat Alliance)

Dhaka-20

Tamiz Uddin (BNP)

Nabila Tasnim (NCP–Jamaat Alliance)