At least 23 people have lost their lives and several others were injured after a passenger bus plunged into the Padma River in Bangladesh on Wednesday. As per Police officials, some passengers are still unaccounted for. Multiple agencies, including the fire service, navy and police, are involved in the operation. However, darkness forced a temporary halt, and efforts will restart once there is enough daylight.

How the accident happened

The accident took place around 5:15 pm near ferry terminal number 3 at Daulatdia, when the bus slipped off a ferry and fell into the river. The vehicle was travelling from Rajbari towards Dhaka and was carrying dozens of passengers at the time.

Officials said the bus had around 40 people on board, though witnesses claimed the number could have been closer to 50, as more passengers had boarded along the way.

Bus pulled out after hours-long effort

Rescue teams, including divers and fire service personnel, continued efforts for hours to locate the submerged vehicle. According to reports by the Dhaka Tribune, the rescue vessel Hamza managed to lift the bus out of the river nearly six hours after the incident.

Part of the bus became visible around 11:15 pm, and within the next 15 minutes, the entire vehicle was brought to the surface using a crane.

Scenes of grief unfolded along the riverbank near the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari, where anxious relatives gathered, hoping for news of their loved ones as rescue teams continued their search.

Survivors recall tragedy

Some survivors managed to escape by swimming to safety. One such passenger said he reached the shore but helplessly watched his wife and child drown as the bus sank.

Another survivor, Abdul Azizul, who had boarded the bus from Kalukhali Upazila in Rajbari, also swam to safety. However, his wife and child were still missing, according to the Dhaka Tribune.