Bangkok Shootout: Police arrest 1 in shooting that killed Indian tourist in Thailand

One person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a deadly shootout between two rival gangs here in the Thai capital in which an Indian tourist and a man from Laos were killed, a media report said Tuesday. Gakhrejr Dheeraj, 42, and a tourist from Laos died in the shooting which took place on Sunday on a bustling street in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district.

Preecha Sakudompaisan, 28, turned himself in Monday night, and authorities are seeking the arrests of at least five more suspects, according to Bangkok police chief Sutthiphong Wongpin. “I believe the perpetrators will continue to surrender,” Sutthipong was quoted as saying by Bangkok-based news website ‘Khaosod English’.

The police officer said at least five firearms, including an assault rifle, were used in the shooting in which five people were injured, including two Thais and two Indians. Sutthipong said the gangs were playing snooker in a nearby bar before they got into a heated argument, which escalated into a gun battle. He denied the reports that the perpetrators were connected to local “influential figures”.

“Investigators have identified [up to three] suspects,” Surachate Hakparn, acting chief of the Immigration Bureau, told the Bangkok Post. “We’re finding out what each of them did during the fight,” Surachate said. Sutthiphong said the suspects are likely to face murder or attempted murder charges.

Officers inspected the crime scene Monday including a food shop and an alley linking to Soi Ruamchai. They found 7.62 mm and 9 mm shells and others fired by a .38 special, leading them to believe that an AK-47 had been used during the gunfight.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said Monday that the authorities had tightened their clampdown on the illegal possession of firearms and confiscated a number of weapons.