Bail or behind bars? Imran Khan’s fate hangs in balance as Pakistan waits for key Islamabad hearing – Top Updates

Imran Khan hearing: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is expected to appear before the Islamabad court on Monday to get interim bail in multiple cases that are registered against him. The Lahore High Court had on March 24 extended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s protective bail till March 27 in five cases registered against him in Islamabad, reportedly including two for ‘vandalism’. According to media reports, the Islamabad police have imposed Section-144 on Monday keeping security measures in check as Imran Khan is expected to appear before the Islamabad court.

To know the current situation in Islamabad and Lahore, we bring to you latest and top updates from the region:

– Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has raised objection to the leniency given to Imran Khan by the court as he has not faced any legal action despite repeatedly attacking the courts during massive protests. The Express Tribune reported that she questioned why Khan was not punished by the Supreme Court despite his involvement in abrogating the Constitution.

– Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called Imran Khan an “enemy” of his party and that he will be treated like one. He added that Khan has taken it to a point where either he or the ruling party will be “eliminated” from the political arena, reported PTI.

– Sanaullah also asked Imran Khan to reveal how many gifts he got from Toshakhana, adding that he should not be allowed to hold a march or a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan due to his anti-state activities, The News International report said.

He further added that Khan’s slogans against the US are just a ploy and that he actually wants freedom from law, Toshakhana, foreign funding and Tyrian cases.

– Ahead of his likely appearance in the Islamabad court on Monday, Khan urged the international community to recognise the Taliban because until then it won’t respect the women’s right to education, Khaama Press reported. Khan also spoke about mainstreaming the Taliban. “If you mainstream and let them have a state, then talk about human rights,” Khaama Press quoted Imran Khan as saying in an interview with Channel 4.

– Pakistan’s Punjab police have arrested a number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers who were claimed to have created chaos and violence, reported Dawn. As per an ANI report, Khan claimed that around 1,600 workers were arrested by the police while Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed 1,800 arrests were made.

