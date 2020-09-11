  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bahrain to announce normalisation with Israel on Friday: Source

September 11, 2020 9:42 PM

Fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates last month agreed to normalise ties with Israel under a U.S.-brokered agreement which is scheduled to be signed on Sept. 15.

U.S. President’s senior adviser Jared Kushner meets Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during his visit to Manama, Bahrain. (Courtesy: Reuters/File photo)

Gulf Arab state Bahrain is to announce on Friday that it plans to normalise ties with Israel, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Israeli media earlier reported Bahrain and Israel would normalise ties.

