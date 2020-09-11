Bahrain to announce normalisation with Israel on Friday: Source

U.S. President’s senior adviser Jared Kushner meets Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during his visit to Manama, Bahrain. (Courtesy: Reuters/File photo)

Gulf Arab state Bahrain is to announce on Friday that it plans to normalise ties with Israel, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates last month agreed to normalise ties with Israel under a U.S.-brokered agreement which is scheduled to be signed on Sept. 15.

Israeli media earlier reported Bahrain and Israel would normalise ties.