Bahrain to announce normalisation with Israel on Friday: Source

Fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates last month agreed to normalise ties with Israel under a U.S.-brokered agreement which is scheduled to be signed on Sept. 15.
Gulf Arab state Bahrain is to announce on Friday that it plans to normalise ties with Israel, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Israeli media earlier reported Bahrain and Israel would normalise ties.
