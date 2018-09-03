Baghdad ‘astonished’ by report of Iran moving missiles to Iraq

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it was “astonished” by a report that Iran had moved ballistic missiles to armed groups in Iraq.

“The ministry confirms that all Iraqi state institutions are committed to Article 7 of the Constitution, which states that Iraqi territory should not be used as a base or passage for any operation targeting the security of any other state,” the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

Western media reported earlier that Iran had given ballistic missiles to allied Shiite militias in Iraq and was developing the capacity to build more there.

The statement also came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Hadier al-Abadi.

According to a brief statement by Abadi’s office, Pompeo renewed his country’s support for a strong, stable and prosperous Iraq in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement which was signed (in 2008) by the two countries.