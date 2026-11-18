BAE Systems, Britain’s biggest defence company, plans to cut 1,070 jobs from its head office and air sector as part of an effort to make its operations more agile and competitive, reported Reuters.

The company confirmed the proposed reductions on Wednesday saying it intends to achieve them through voluntary redundancies. The cuts will not affect shopfloor manufacturing or aircraft maintenance employees.

The announcement comes despite strong business growth and rising defence spending. BAE Systems wants to streamline its operations to respond faster to government demands for efficiency and changing security requirements, reported Reuters.

Why is BAE Systems cutting 1,070 jobs?

BAE Systems said the proposed reductions are part of an investment plan to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

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A company spokesperson said, “This announcement is the next stage of our ongoing focus on enhancing our agility and competitiveness, so we can help to maximise the value of every pound our customers spend on defence,” as reported by Reuters.

The cuts will affect the company’s head office and air sector. BAE Systems employs around 50,000 people across the UK, including approximately 18,500 in its air sector and 1,000 at its head office.

The company has not provided a detailed breakdown of the proposed reductions by location, department or job category. It has, however, confirmed that manufacturing and aircraft maintenance roles are excluded.

BAE Systems’ air sector is responsible for major defence programmes, including the Eurofighter Typhoon. The company also participates in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a joint project involving the UK, Japan and Italy to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft.

The proposed cuts do not indicate a reported fall in demand. BAE Systems has instead described them as an effort to change its operating structure and improve efficiency.

What Unite said about job cuts?

Unite has criticised the proposed redundancies and called on the government to speed up defence procurement decisions.

General secretary Sharon Graham urged ministers to announce orders for Typhoon fighter jets and collaborative combat aircraft. She said the contracts were needed “to stop the erosion of defence jobs and get the growth we need”, reported Reuters.

The union argues that delays in government contracts create uncertainty for defence companies and their suppliers, which depend on long-term orders to plan production, recruitment and investment.

Although the UK government has vowed to increase defence spending, higher budget commitments do not automatically translate into immediate contracts or jobs. Confirmed orders and delivery schedules are important for companies making staffing and production decisions.

BAE Systems has not said that delays in government contracts caused the proposed job cuts. It has attributed the move to its efforts to improve agility and competitiveness.

How is BAE Systems performing despite the cuts?

The job announcement follows a period of strong business performance. In its November 12 market update, BAE Systems said it had secured £33 billion in orders during 2026 and raised its full-year free cash flow forecast to around £3 billion, from its earlier expectation of more than £2 billion.

The company maintained its full-year guidance, forecasting:

Sales: Growth of 8% to 10% in 2026.

Growth of 8% to 10% in 2026. Underlying operating profit: Growth of 10% to 12%.

Growth of 10% to 12%. Underlying earnings per share: Growth of 11% to 13%.

BAE Systems reported sales of £30.7 billion and underlying earnings before interest and tax of £3.3 billion in 2025.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said the company had delivered strong financial and operational performance, supported by positive order intake and a substantial order backlog.

Recent contract awards included around £1.6 billion linked to the Global Combat Air Programme and around £1.5 billion related to BAE’s share of MBDA orders.

The company also received approximately £4.3 billion in additional funding for Britain’s Dreadnought-class nuclear submarine programme and around $1 billion in additional funding for munitions programmes through its electronic systems business.

The order book and higher profit outlook indicate that the proposed job cuts are not being presented as a response to collapsing demand. Instead, the company says it wants to improve how its operations are organised.

BAE Systems has not yet announced a detailed timetable or breakdown for the voluntary redundancy process. Its preliminary results for the year ending December 31, 2026, are scheduled for February 19, 2027.