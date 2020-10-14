  • MORE MARKET STATS

Azeri president says Azerbaijan continues military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh: Reports

October 14, 2020 2:02 PM

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan was continuing a military operation to free territory in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev. (Photo source: Reuters)

The renewed fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh is the worst since a 1994 ceasefire ended a war over the breakaway region that killed at least 30,000.

