Australian PM Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence in Canberra on Tuesday evening after police responded to a bomb threat. The prime minister was moved from The Lodge at around 6pm while authorities carried out a security check. He returned to the residence after 9pm once the search was completed.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said officers were alerted to an alleged security incident at the property, which is located near Parliament House. Guardian Australia reported that the incident involved a threat of an explosive device.

Official statement

“A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located,” a statement said. “There is no current threat to the community or public safety.

“Further information will be provided at an appropriate time.” Earlier on Tuesday, Albanese recorded an hour-long interview at The Lodge with Nine journalist Karl Stefanovic.

Rising security threats against politicians

Albanese and other federal MPs have faced several security threats in recent months. The prime minister has had tighter security at public events.

In October last year, AFP commissioner Krissy Barrett announced the creation of new national security investigation teams to handle threats, including those aimed at federal politicians.

Earlier this month, she told a Senate committee that politicians, other public officials and members of Australia’s Jewish community were being targeted by violent offenders.

Barrett said more than 20 people have been charged since late last year over these threats.

“We are witnessing the continued rise of individual grievance, including those who are willing to make threats in the online world and then carry them out in the real world,” Barrett told a Senate estimates committee.