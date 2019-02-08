Australia: Parliament computer network breached by unspecified security incident, authorities reset passwords

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 8:19 AM

Officials declined to comment on the nature of the cyber security breach, but said there was no evidence that data had been accessed.

All parliamentary passwords were reset

Australia’s parliament revealed Friday that its computer network had been compromised by an unspecified “security incident” and said an investigation was under way.

“Following a security incident on the parliamentary computing network, a number of measures have been implemented to protect the network and its users,” parliamentary authorities said in a statement.

“We have no evidence that this is an attempt to influence the outcome of parliamentary processes or to disrupt or influence electoral or political processes,” a statement said.

“Our immediate focus has been on securing the network and protecting data and users.”

All parliamentary passwords were reset and The Australian Cyber Security Centre — part of the country’s signals intelligence agency– is among those investigating.

