Australia military chopper crash: Four crew members missing, here’s what happened

Four crew members went missing on Saturday after an Australian army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter ditched into waters off the coast of Queensland during joint military exercises with the United States. The incident occurred near Hamilton Island, a popular tourist resort located within the Great Barrier Reef area, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, as stated by Defense Minister Richard Marles.

A search operation was immediately initiated to locate the missing crew members, and their families were notified about the situation. Early on Saturday morning, a rescue helicopter reported sighting debris near Dent Island, which is part of the Whitsunday Islands group.

The ill-fated Taipan helicopter was participating in Talisman Sabre, a biennial joint military exercise involving the United States and Australia, which primarily takes place in Queensland. This year’s exercise featured the participation of 13 nations and over 30,000 military personnel.

According to Defense Minister Marles, the helicopter had to ditch, signifying an emergency landing on water, while it was involved in a mission alongside a second helicopter. The second helicopter immediately commenced a search and rescue operation.

Marles emphasized that defense exercises are crucial for maintaining the preparedness of the defense force but also acknowledged the inherent risks involved. He spoke to reporters in Brisbane, expressing hope for better news and underscoring the gravity of the incident that comes with wearing the nation’s uniform.

Search operations continue

The search efforts involved Queensland state authorities, members of the public, and U.S. military personnel, with the primary focus being on locating the missing crew members and providing support to their families and team members, according to Defense Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell, who also described the incident as a terrible moment.

This unfortunate event marks the second emergency involving an Australian Taipan helicopter this year. Previously, in March, another Taipan ditched into the sea off the New South Wales coast during a nighttime counterterrorism training exercise. Fortunately, all 10 passengers and crew members in that incident were rescued.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was present in Brisbane for a meeting on Saturday, is expected to accompany Defense Minister Marles to north Queensland on Sunday to witness the military exercise. For now, the exercise has been paused as the search operation continues.

