Australia knife attack: Multiple people stabbed in Sydney; attacker taken into custody

Police officers investigate a scene following reports of a stabbing in Sydney, Australia, August 13, 2019. (REUTERS)

Multiple people were stabbed in Sydney’s Central Business District on Tuesday after a man wearing a balaclava attacked passersby on the busy street with a knife, according to media reports. While the motive of the attack is not yet known, the man has been taken into custody, police said.

Images broadcast by Australian media showed the man running through the Australian city with a large kitchen knife shouting “Allahu Akbar” and “shoot me”. “There is a police operation that is ongoing in Central Business district (CBD),” a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Transport Management Centre told motorists to avoid King Street due to the operation. “All lanes of King Street are closed from Clarence Street to York Street. Traffic in the area is heavy, and motorists are advised to use an alternative route,” they said. Emergency services are on the site and traffic crews are responding.