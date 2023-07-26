Scientists warn of a catastrophic event for global weather which can affect every person on the planet, if the world continues to emit pollution that heats the earth. A new study has been published in the journal Nature that found the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current could collapse as soon as 2025, in the middle of the century.

Scientists who were not a part of this study, reported to CNN, the tipping point for the critical system is uncertain and also the measurements of the currents have very less change or trend. However, they did not deny the alarming results and the new evidence that the tipping point could take place sooner than anticipated.

The complex tangle of currents, AMOC, works like a giant global conveyor belt that transports warm water to a place that cools the water, from the tropics toward the North Atlantic, where it becomes saltier and sinks deep into the ocean before it spreads southwards.

It helps in regulating the global weather patterns that are crucial in the climate system. The collapse would have gigantic implications which can include more extreme winters and rise in sea levels which will then affect parts of Europe and the US. There can also be a shift of the monsoon in the tropics.

The instability has been a warning since many years as the climate crisis accelerated which threatened the balance of temperature and salinity which is the factor of strength in these currents.

Flow of freshwaters into the ocean increases as the ice melts due to oceans heating up and the density of water reduces which makes it less able to sink. The conveyor belt stops when the waters become too fresh, too warm or both.

The president of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who was not involved in the study, Peter de Menocal said that the shutdown of this conveyor belt “would affect every person on the planet- it’s that big and important”.