At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

July 13, 2021 10:19 AM

The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

china hotel collpaseRescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. (Photo source: Reuters)

Authorities say at least eight people have died and 9 remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Five have been rescued.

More details are awaited.

