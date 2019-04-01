At least 20 killed after bus in Peru catches fire at banned bustop

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 10:18 AM

At least 20 people were killed and eight injured when the double-decker bus they were traveling in caught on fire in the Peruvian capital Lima on Sunday, a spokesman for the country's firefighters said.

At least 20 killed after bus in Peru catches fire at banned bustop

At least 20 people were killed and eight injured when the double-decker bus they were traveling in caught on fire in the Peruvian capital Lima on Sunday, a spokesman for the country’s firefighters said.

Witnesses said the fire started in the bus’s motor at the rear of the vehicle and quickly spread to its interior, according to the spokesman Lewis Mejia, in broadcast comments on local TV channel Canal N.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

Lima’s Mayor Jorge Munoz said the bus burst into flames at a bustop that authorities had banned just weeks ago because it was located next to an illegal shop that sells fuel.

“It appears that on the second floor of bus, where most of the victims were found, they were transporting fuel. That’s a very serious matter,” Munoz told journalists in broadcast comments before visiting survivors at a local hospital.

Eight units of firefighters were deployed to put out the fire on the bus, which had been headed to the northern coastal city of Chiclayo, according to local broadcaster RIP.

TV images showed the scorched remains of the vehicle surrounded by crowds of people in the district of San Martin de Porres on the outskirts of the capital.

Authorities in Lima have repeatedly failed to reign in the city’s so-called “informal” transportation system, a chaotic network of independent and unauthorized vans and buses used by millions of people every day.

Firefighters found that the bus lacked fire extinguishers and safety equipment, RPP reported
Munoz vowed to punish the owners.

“They have defied a municipal order…I’m completely outraged,” Munoz said. “These people must be removed and criminal sanctions will be sought.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. At least 20 killed after bus in Peru catches fire at banned bustop
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition