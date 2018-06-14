At least 10 killed in northern Nigeria attack: Police

At least 10 persons have been confirmed killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Nigeria. (source: AP)

At least 10 persons have been confirmed killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Nigeria’s northwest region, according to local police. Many others were wounded when the gunmen attacked two villages in the northern state of Zamfara late Tuesday, Xinhua reported. Zamfara police spokesman Muhammadu Shehu told reporters on Wednesday in the state capital of Gusau that security agents responded swiftly to a distress call by residents of Dutsen-Wake and Oho village in Birnin-Magaji area of Zamfara where the gunmen launched the attack.

Shehu said the gunmen, thereafter, fled to Rugu Forest bordering Zamfara with Katsina State in the northwest region. The police are closing in on the gunmen, he added.