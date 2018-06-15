At historic Singapore Summit, Donald Trump’s salute to North Korean General

It was a historic meeting in Singapore on June 12 when Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met for the first time. Both the leaders kept aside their differences and exchanged praises for each other.

It was a historic meeting in Singapore on June 12 when Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met for the first time. Both the leaders kept aside their differences and exchanged praises for each other. And now, another image has emerged that has offered a different view of Kim’s meeting with Trump in Singapore. As per reports, a North Korean state television aired a 42-minute long documentary in which Donald Trump was seen returning a salute to a North Korean officer.

In a portion of the video, Trump can be seen reaching out to shake hands with a North Korean general who salutes the US President. The awkward moment was that of Trump moving forward to shake the hand of a North Korean general, Minister of the People’s Armed Forces No Kwang Chol, who instead saluted the American president. The general then goes to shake hands with the President, who salutes him instead. In the third attempt, both of them finally shake hands. US presidents are not required to return salutes to armed or military personnel, even American soldiers; making this move by Donald Trump an out-of-the-box gesture.

The documentary that showed a harmonious bonding of sitting leaders of the United States and North Korea, despite recent tensions, used a triumphant music as the background score to give it a stylistic touch. Before showing Trump and Kim signing their joint statement, the newscaster in the documentary said that Trump made a point of giving Kim a look inside his armoured Cadillac limousine, and noted that it is known to Americans as “the Beast.” The newscaster also at one point called them the “two supreme leaders” of their countries.

The image-heavy news of Kim’s trip to Singapore was presented like a chronological documentary, starting with the red-carpet send-off at the Pyongyang airport on a chartered Air China flight. That was followed by video of his motorcade making its way to the St. Regis Hotel in Singapore as throngs of well-wishers waved as though awaiting a rock star, and Kim’s night tour of the city-state on the summit’s eve. The state media’s representation of the summit and Trump is extremely important because it gives the North Korean population, which has only limited access to other news sources, an idea not just of what’s going on but also of how the government expects them to respond.