At COP27, UK PM Rishi Sunak’s hasty exit sparks speculations; 10 Downing Street says ‘no big deal’ 

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abruptly left the COP27 summit on Monday after his aides rushed him. The incident, which was captured on video, left many people confused. According to Leo Hickman, the director of the website Carbon Brief, Sunak was rushed out of the room during the launch of the forest partnership at COP27.

According to Hickman, an aide had entered the room and started talking to Sunak about whether or not he should be leaving. Although he initially did not leave the stage, he was then persuaded to exit by another aide.

Harry Cole, the political editor of The Sun, who shared the video on his Twitter account, noted that the Prime Minister had made a late decision to meet with the representatives from South Africa and Germany. Cole also said that the officials at 10 Downing Street insisted that the incident was no big deal. There was, however, no official statement from the British government regarding the video.

UK prime minister @RishiSunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at #COP27 pic.twitter.com/OQy9TYkqpX — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) November 7, 2022

The opening ceremony of the COP27 conference was held in the Egyptian resort town of El-Shaba. It is a global gathering of government officials and experts focused on addressing climate change.

In his speech, Sunak noted that the war had made it imperative for governments to take action on climate change. He said that there was still time to reach a more sustainable world.

He urged the nations to honour their pledges made in the Glasgow Impact Pact and direct private and public funds to the environment. The UK Prime Minister is also expected to hold several meetings with other world leaders to discuss new initiatives related to green technology and energy security.